Carrie Underwood Reveals How Second Pregnancy Is ‘Harder’ on Her Body

Carrie Underwood is currently pregnant with her second child, and the singer admitted that things are a bit different the second time around.

“It’s definitely different than the first time,” Underwood told Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year event in Nashville on Wednesday. “When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it’s been really good.”

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed son Isaiah in 2015, and Underwood shared that while her son is excited for the family’s new addition, there’s one job he isn’t willing to take on.

“He says he won’t change any poopy diapers though,” she said. “I understand, maybe I can change his mind.”

The “Love Wins” singer has not yet revealed whether she is expecting a boy or a girl, but she did share that she and her husband already have a name picked out for their second child.

“We have picked out a name, but we’re keeping that to ourselves right now,” she said, though she noted that she and Fisher aren’t fully prepared for their new arrival quite yet.

“We’re fixing to move,” the American Idol winner explained. “I haven’t bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we’ll figure it out. We’re about to move so I’ll start buying stuff once we’re there. It’d be pointless to buy it and then move it.”

Underwood displayed her baby bump at the event in a draped sequined blue Tadashi Shoji mini dress with a cutout detail, joking, “I’m squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into.”

This year’s Artists of the Year event honored all women, including Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

“It’s a wonderful statement. I think tonight is going to be a fun night,” Underwood said of the event. “We’re going to see some of the best talent that this particular show has ever seen all on one stage together. Not just because we’re women, but because everybody here is amazing.”

She echoed that sentiment while accepting her honor during the event, saying, “We need more things like this.”

“You are not here because you are women, you are here because you’re dang good,” she told her fellow honorees during her speech. “It is an honor to get to share tonight with you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt