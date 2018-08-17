Carrie Underwood Reveals Anxiety About Touring With Two Children

By the time Carrie Underwood hits the road again on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, she will be a mother to not one but two children. The Oklahoma native will have her son, Isaiah, who will be four when the tour kicks off, and a new baby.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” Underwood tells Nashville’s Tennessean. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Underwood will undoubtedly have help on the road with her, but the person she has the most confidence in is Isaiah.

“I think he’ll be a really good big brother,” Underwood boasts. “I think he’ll be helpful.”

As for whether Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, will be welcoming another son or a daughter, the American Idol alum says she doesn’t know – or isn’t willing to divulge that detail.

“I don’t know what it is,” she says coyly. “You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

Underwood famously took an unplanned break, after suffering a fall outside of her house that resulted in stitches on her face – a detail that Underwood is ready to put behind her.

“I feel like that’s the culture we live in right now,” Underwood says, adding that she’ll do lengthy interviews on a wide variety of topics, only to have her appearance be the only takeaway. “It will be something all about my face. I’m like, ‘We talked about so many things. Why did that happen?’ “

Underwood is back at radio with “Cry Pretty,” the title track of her next album.

“I want people to be drawn into ‘Cry Pretty’ from the get-go,” Underwood says of her single. “The first words of it are ‘I’m Sorry,’ and I feel like those are words that are powerful; they’re two little words, but they kind of suck you in and I want people to be like, ‘Well, why are you sorry?’ and then kind of follow the rest of the musical journey that we go on. I want them to relate to it.

“I want them to be like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is me. Whatever I’m going through, I can relate to this,’” she continues. “And by the end of it, I want people to feel, I want them to feel that release. I mean the song just keeps getting bigger and bigger and it’s pretty rocking by the end. So I want people to listen to it and by the end, just feel like they’ve kind of gotten a little bit of an emotional release just by listening to the song.”

Cry Pretty will be released on September 14. The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off on May 1, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as the opening acts. Find more information, or to pre-order her new record, visit CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Myrna M. Suarez