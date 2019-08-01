Carrie Underwood Returning to the Grand Ole Opry Sooner Than You Thought

Carrie Underwood is returning to the Grand Ole Opry later this month after performing there last weekend. The “Cry Pretty” singer will take the stage for two shows each night on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 16. Underwood recently marked the 10th anniversary of her Opry induction.

Underwood shared the dates on her Instagram page, adding, “[Throwback Thursday] to all the fun we had this past weekend at the [Opry]! Let’s do it again August 13‬ and August 16‬!!!”

Fans were super excited for the chance to see Underwood perform again and praised her performance at the Opry this past weekend.

“I saw you at the Opry this past weekend! You were amazing,” one fan wrote.

“This makes me happy,” another added.

“Yay! Glad you are gonna be back! Love watching videos of you perform! You are the reason the Opry stays busy with visitors,” another Underwood fan wrote.

If you cannot make it to the Opry shows later this month, fans can still see Underwood on the CMA Fest TV special, which will air on ABC Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini and Bobby Bones are hosting the special, which will include parts of Underwood’s performance at the event in June. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett was a surprise guest during Underwood’s set.

“CMA Music Festival is so much fun. Every year they do a TV special, which is really cool,” Underwood said when discussing the special. “We kind of get to give the rest of the world that didn’t get to come to the Music Fest a little taste of what it’s like, and hopefully they’ll see it and want to come next year. But CMA Music Fest is so much fun. No other genre of music does what country music does for their fans like this, which is so cool. There are literally hundreds of thousands of people that like descend on Nashville, and there’s not a hotel to be found.”

Underwood was also at the Opry in April, where she helped welcome Ballerini. During her speech, Ballerini honored Underwood as a trailblazer in country music.

“I really wouldn’t know what it looks to be woman in country music, without Carrie Underwood,” Ballerini said. “Every other female, that is on the wall in the Women of Country dressing room, but especially [Underwood]. I’ve watched you since you started. And, not only do I look up to for your talent and songs, but your grace an your poise and your heart. And, if I can be half the artist you are, I feel like I’m doing something right. So, thank you for making time tonight, to do this.”

Underwood will be back on the road in September for another leg of her Cry Pretty tour, starting on Sept. 10 in San Diego. The tour includes a date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, Sept. 27.

