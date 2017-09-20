Carrie Underwood Responds to Plagiarism Lawsuit

Carrie Underwood was sued in federal court last week for song theft, with Canadian songwriters Ron McNeill and Georgia Lyons claiming the singer ripped off their work to create her 2015 hit, “Something in the Water.”

The writers claim that they pitched Underwood’s producer Mark Bright a song of the same name in 2014 for the singer to potentially record, never hearing back. They then learned that Underwood had recorded “Something in the Water” the next year, the lawsuit states.

Underwood’s “Something in the Water” was written by the singer and songwriters Brett James and Chris DeStefano. The song won a Grammy award for Best Country Solo Performance.

A spokeswoman for Underwood said in a statement to the Tennessean that the singer never heard McNeill and Lyons’ song.

“We want all of Carrie’s fans, and everyone, to know that ‘Something in the Water’ was written by Brett James, Chris DeStefano and Carrie Underwood,” the statement read. “This is a deeply personal song regarding Carrie’s faith and she is saddened that anyone would attempt to challenge that for financial gain.”

“Neither Carrie nor any of her co-writers ever received or heard the plaintiffs’ song,” the statement continues. “We fully expect that Carrie, Brett and Chris will be vindicated in the courts.”

McNeill and Lyons allege that as well as the title, the two songs share other similarities.

“The hook on the infringing work, as released on the album, is structurally and lyrically identical, and substantially similar melodically to plaintiffs’ composition of the same title,” McNeill and Lyons argue in the suit.

