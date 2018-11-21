Carrie Underwood Reflects on Oklahoma Hall of Fame Induction

Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Nov. 15, and the star used Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on the honor with a series of photos.

The snaps were taken at the annual ceremony, which was held at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center in Oklahoma. Two photos feature Underwood with her fellow inductees, one sees the American Idol winner receiving her medal and the final two are shots of Underwood speaking at a podium.

For the event, the singer wore a sparkling black dress with her blond hair in a low bun, a medal around her neck as she accepted the honor. Underwood was joined by fellow inductees Paul Allen, Mo Anderson, Ree Drummond, David Rainbolt, Jon R. Stuart and Charlie Christian, who was inducted posthumously.

“Sorry it took me a few days to post, but it was such an honor to be inducted into the @oklahomahof last Thursday!” she wrote. “Thanks, @bryan_white for being there for me…what a wonderful evening celebrating some pretty amazing Oklahomans! Thank you all for the work you do for our great state! #OKHighestHonor #ProudOklahoman #Blessed.”

Underwood was previously praised for the accomplishment by her husband, Mike Fisher, who used Instagram to share a photo of his wife at the podium.

“Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction!” he wrote. “God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted. You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou [sic] your [sic] one of the biggest stars! Love you lots!”

Fisher completed his caption with a bible verse, quoting Ephesians 3:20.

“Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think,” he wrote.

Along with her induction to the Hall of Fame, Underwood also recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making this a major year for the singer when it comes to receiving accolades for her career. She was also named Female Vocalist of the Year at the recent CMA Awards in Nashville, an honor she also used social media to discuss.

“Last night was a dream…one I’m still doing my best to not wake up from,” she wrote on Instagram the day after the show. “Today (and every day) I am thankful for all those in my world who make this life happen! Thank you, fans, for the constant support and encouragement. YOU give all of us these amazing opportunities to do what we love. I hope I made you proud last night!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt