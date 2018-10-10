Carrie Underwood Reacts to American Music Awards Win

Carrie Underwood picked up the Favorite Female Artist — Country award during Tuesday night’s American Music Awards on Oct. 9, using her time at the podium to thank God, her family and her fans.

After her win, the American Idol winner used social media to elaborate on her speech, explaining that she had more to say after taking home the fan-voted award.

“Such a wonderful night! I am honored and humbled by the love I received from you all tonight,” Underwood began in her post. “I made absolutely no sense in my speech and didn’t say half of what I should’ve, but I want you all to know that your support means everything to me!”

She then praised her fellow nominees, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, before revealing her post-awards show plans.

“Also, I am beyond honored to be in the company of such talented ladies like @marenmorris and @kelseaballerini to represent the women of Country Music tonight,” she wrote. “That said, I’m off to peel this dress off and cuddle up to my little man! I shall go to bed with a full and happy heart! And, of course, thank you #AMAs for having me and for letting the fans call the shots!”

Underwood is mom to son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher and the two are currently expecting their second child together.

During the show, Underwood also performed her song “Spinning Bottles” from her new album, Cry Pretty, stunning viewers with her always-flawless vocals and emotional delivery.

“I feel like when we wrote this song ‘Spinning Bottles’ we kind of each had people in our heads go through this,” Underwood told PEOPLE of the track, which chronicles a story of substance abuse. “It’s hard to write, it’s hard to get it out, it’s hard to say it’s gonna go on the album … It’s difficult to sing it to the world, but its life; that’s a part of life. It’s hard to just put yourself out there like that.”

The soon-to-be mom of two will likely perform on television again when she co-hosts the CMA Awards in Nashville in November, with this year’s go-round set to be her eleventh stint as host alongside fellow country star Brad Paisley.

Sometime after that, Underwood will give birth to her second child before embarking on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May 2019.

“I think its just gonna be the easiest, like, most organized tour we’ve ever had because I feel like everybody’s just gonna be there and be on time and be ready for it, and they all offered to babysit,” the 35-year-old said of the trek. “I’m not gonna sleep, but I did it once with one — how much harder could it be?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Matthew Simmons