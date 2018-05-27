Carrie Underwood Not Pregnant, Debunking Report That She’s Expecting Twins

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are not expecting twins, despite a tabloid report that has been discredited.

Supermarket tabloid Life & Style stirred up a rumor with their latest issue, which featured a report on the “Cry Pretty” singer secretly expecting twins.

“One of her friends let it slip,” the alleged insider told the publication. “Carrie’s wanted a little sister for Isaiah ever since he was born — so she’d have to be ecstatic with the news of two. There’s no doubt that Carrie and Mike would spoil the girls rotten! … Carrie can’t wait to have little girls to dote on.”

However, tabloid watchdog Gossip Cop investigated the claim and found it to be completely untrue.

“Life & Style has no legitimate confirmation that Underwood is pregnant and has no proof to offer readers,” Gossip Cop‘s read reads.

They point out the flimsy details in the original report, such as Underwood “craving chocolate and shopping for baby clothes,” that have no other context to back up the rumor.

Gossip Cop also focuses on one detail in the pregnancy report that has been contradicted by reputable outlets. Life & Style alleged that the pair intend on “leaving Nashville to raise her growing family,” but that is simply not true.

They point to a recent reputable PEOPLE report that acknowledges that Underwood and her Nashville Predators player husband hope to move, but not outside of Nashville. This decision was apparently not made to make room for two baby girls but to combat recent troubles with neighbors and general uneasiness Underwood feels in the wake of her November fall.

“They are completely done with the neighborhood. The decision came after her fall,” PEOPLE‘s source says. “They’ve been having a lot of issues with neighbors letting people in the community to look around and it all escalated after the fall.”

If that wasn’t enough, Gossip Cop also lays out some common sense facts that discourage an actual pregnancy.

The American Idol alum is preparing for an extensive album cycle and tour in the fall that would be nearly unsustainable if she was preparing to deliver twins.

Her recent Instagram posts also serve as proof she in not expecting. She recently posted a photo in a bikini top that puts were toned stomach on display, with no sign of there being twins on the way. She posted about drinking wine, which Underwood would presumably avoid to prevent from harming her unborn babies.

Underwood and Fisher have not commented to the report as of press time.