Carrie Underwood Hints at Possible Performance During NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

We already know that the Nashville Predators are heading to the Stanley Cup playoffs, but according to player Mike Fisher‘s wife, Carrie Underwood, there will still be plenty of surprises during the games, at least when it comes to the music.

The singer first surprised fans by singing the National Anthem at the first home game of the Stanley Cup Finals at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last year, followed by superstars like Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Faith Hill and Keith Urban, among others, who each took a turn.

With Fisher coming out of retirement to help lead the Preds to victory again this year, Underwood hints there will be a few more musical guests to cap off this season as well.

“Last year, I was so proud to be the Captain’s wife and loved being able to contribute to the excitement of the playoffs by coming out to perform the anthem at the first game,” Underwood tells Nashville’s Tennessean. “I had so much fun and wanted to continue to support the team by asking a few of my friends to get in on the action. Like all of the Preds fans, I’m thrilled that Mike is back on the ice and I love that we are able to bring the music and hockey worlds together this way.”

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out who will be performing, at least according to Predators President and CEO Sean Henry.

“What we have planned this year for the first round has never been done before for a playoff game,” he hints. “We’re investing a lot of resources to pull off something really special.”

The American Idol alum is a huge fan of the Nashville Predators, but that doesn’t mean she agrees with everything that happens on the ice. With six seconds left in Tuesday night’s game (April 3), against the Florida Panthers, forward Flip Forsberg seemed to score a goal to tie the game, before a review cited goaltender interference, causing the Panthers to win 2 to 1.

“Goaltender interference?” tweeted Underwood. “Are you out of your mind? On what planet? #WorstCallEver”

Later she added, “Biggest pile of 💩 ever! Preds we’re straight up robbed.”

Underwood hasn’t revealed when she will actually perform during the playoffs. The 2018 playoffs begin on Wednesday, April 11, although the official schedule has yet to be announced. But with Underwood’s next scheduled concert on June 10, as part of the annual CMA Fest, it seems likely that the 35-year-old could have her first post-accident performance on the ice instead of the stage.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” Underwood shared following her November fall. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” she later added. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Photo Credit: YouTube