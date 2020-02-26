Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Work Hard to Make Sure Sons Isaiah and Jacob Stay Humble

With both Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher famous celebrities, they know they have their work cut out for them if they want their sons Isaiah and Jacob to grow up not spoiled. The American Idol winner and former professional hockey player both grew up without a lot of extravagances, an ideal they hope to pass on to their children, as much as possible.

“To watch them just go from humble beginnings and work really hard, and give us everything we ever needed, we saw that,” Underwood shared during a poignant talk at Country Radio Seminar, speaking about their own childhoods. “We saw that example, and I want to build off that. I want to teach that to our children, which is I think going to be a bigger challenge than either me, or my husband, ever thought about, because we just live in a fantasy land, right?”

The couple can likely afford to buy their children almost anything, yet they rarely do, thanks to the generosity of so many others.

“Everywhere we go, other people give my kid things,” Underwood stated. “And we don’t mind the toys. They obviously have toys. But we’ll go into their little play area, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t buy any of this.’ Other people do, and it’s hard. This isn’t the real world. We recognize that, and we know that we have a lot of work to do to make sure our children are humble and hard workers. And we’ve got to tell people to stop buying them stuff.”

While Underwood is grateful for the success both she and Fisher have had, she admits she is a bit nostalgic for the childhood each of them had, which was far simpler than the way their children are being raised.

“I think for us, as children, it was just something we never had to worry about,” Underwood stated. “We had that foundation, and that was really important. And Mike’s the same way, and we talk about it a lot, how it’s just important for a child to know that home is home and it’s these people. And we want to be that for them. But above all, they were just super hard workers.

“I feel like that’s something that’s so important that I know that they’ve passed to me,” she continued. “They both grew up just poor, super poor. They didn’t have any spare money for anything. And to see my mom, who was on welfare, say that ‘I don’t want this.’ And put herself through college, and she got her master’s degree. She was a teacher, and so she still didn’t make any money, but she made enough.”

