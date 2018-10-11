Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Help Raise Over $600,000 for Children’s Charity

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are passionate philanthropists, and one of the causes close to their hearts is Danita's Children, an organization dedicated to educating, empowering and equipping residents of Haiti to become Christ-like leaders.

On Oct. 4, the couple hosted a benefit in Franklin, Tennessee, raising nearly $600,000 for the organization in the process. Over 450 guests attended the event, which was emceed by former The View co-host Elizabeth Hasselbeck.

Underwood also performed during the night, taking the stage for an intimate show alongside fellow country star Brad Paisley.

Throughout the evening, performance painter Jared Emerson created a painting that was later auctioned off along with other items, trips and various experiences via live and silent auctions.

"Thank you to all who came to @danitaschildren gala last night! We laughed and cried and celebrated a great ministry," Fisher wrote on social media after the event. "Thanks @bradpaisley @thejaredcollection @elisabethhasselbeck you guys are awesome!"

"I am so humbled and grateful that Mike and Carrie would use their platforms to bring awareness to the great need and suffering of the children of Haiti," Danita's Children's founder Danita Estrella Watts shared. "The funds raised this night will be used to transform the lives of, literally, thousands of children as we provide them with quality education, medical care, and loving homes."

Danita's Children aims to provide care for impoverished children in Haiti and empower them to become leaders in their communities.

Days after the event, Underwood headed to Los Angeles to attend the American Music Awards where she picked up the trophy for Favorite Female Artist — Country. She also gave the first televised performance of her song "Spinning Bottles" from her new album, Cry Pretty.

"Such a wonderful night! I am honored and humbled by the love I received from you all tonight," she wrote on Instagram after the show. "I made absolutely no sense in my speech and didn't say half of what I should've, but I want you all to know that your support means everything to me! Also, I am beyond honored to be in the company of such talented ladies like @marenmorris and @kelseaballerini to represent the women of Country Music tonight. That said, I'm off to peel this dress off and cuddle up to my little man! I shall go to bed with a full and happy heart! And, of course, thank you #AMAs for having me and for letting the fans call the shots!"

