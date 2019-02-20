Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher: ‘No One Works as Hard as Her’

Carrie Underwood is one of the hardest working people in Nashville, at least according to her husband, Mike Fisher. The former professional hockey player sang the praises of his wife, especially after the birth of their second child, Jacob Bryan.

“No one works as hard [as her],” Fisher boasted on the Nashville Predators official podcast. “You should see her schedule. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you do what you do, because I thought I had a busy schedule.’ Fortunately we have a few months off, obviously with the newborn. We both love being at home. We’re homebodies. When you travel so much, it gets tough.

“She’s one of the hardest workers I know,” he added. “And having kids, seeing the mothers, seeing what they do at home, gives you a whole new appreciation for your wife, and all that they do.”

Jacob became a little brother to the couple’s 3-year-old son, Isaiah, which has been an adjustment, albeit a happy one, for everyone.

“Two little boys at home now,” Fisher said. “We’re back to some sleepless nights, but it’s been awesome. He’s been doing great. Carrie’s been doing really good too. She’s taking a few months off, obviously to recoup. We moved a little farther out of town, new house in the fall, so I’m still doing stuff to get ready. We’re in it, but there’s always something with moving, and then I have lots of other stuff going on, stuff that I enjoy doing.”

While it remains to be seen which parent both Isaiah and Jacob will take after, the couple’s oldest son seems to be gravitating toward at least one thing his father likes, to his mother’s chagrin.

“He likes to fish,” Fisher revealed. “I’m hoping he’s going to be a hunter. His mom is definitely hoping he’s not going to be a hunter, so we’ll see. I’ve taken him skating a little bit. He seems to enjoy it. He can’t skate on his own yet. Now we’ve moved out to the farm, so he enjoys being outside, four-wheeling. I just hope he likes the outdoors. But he’s a lot of fun. He never slows down for anything. And he talks more than his mom and dad put together. He keeps us young for sure.”

Underwood will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, where she has admitted she has to have help on the road. But until then, the “Love Wins” singer is proudly doing almost everything by herself.

“She won’t ask for any help,” Fisher boasted. “She wants to do everything on her own. I’m like, ‘It’s okay to ask for help, if you want to sleep,’ and she’s like, ‘No, this is my job. This is what I’m supposed to do.’ She’s a champ that way.”

