Carrie Underwood Encouraged Husband Mike Fisher to Return to Nashville Predators

Carrie Underwood’s husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, came out of retirement earlier this year to help the Predators in their quest for the Stanley Cup. But now, the Oklahoma native reveals that his return to the sport was, perhaps surprisingly, largely her idea.

“It’s so funny. After Mike announced that he was going back to play for the Predators, I got so many text messages, like ‘Couldn’t stand to have him home any more, could you? Ha ha ha ha,’” shares Underwood. “I found that so funny because honestly, he was just as busy when he wasn’t playing for them as he was when he was playing with the Predators. But I was very supportive and encouraging and maybe a little bit pushy, honestly, to get him to go back to play for them. I’m like, ‘Omigosh! This team is incredible. These fans are incredible. This town is incredible. One more run, baby. Come on. You can do it.’

Underwood admits she doesn’t understand how hard the sport is, physically, on her husband, but she wanted him to know she was behind him if he did decide to return one more time.

“It’s got to be a lot, but I, in the end, wanted him to do what would make him happy and ultimately what he felt like he was being led to do,” she continues. “I guess he felt like he was led to play one last time, one more playoff, so here we go.”

The 35-year-old made her long-awaited return to the stage at the 2018 ACM Awards, after spending months out of the spotlight recovering from a fall she sustained at her house in November. Underwood sang “Cry Pretty,” the debut single from an upcoming new project.

“The other thing I’ve been up to over the past few months is of course making new music,” Underwood recently shared on her website. “I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering. While I was writing last year, I met a writer/producer named David Garcia. We hit it off in a big way and I’m excited to say that we are co-producing my album together. I’ve always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music.

“It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish,” Underwood added. “David has been an amazing teacher and partner, and I’m so proud of what we have created.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/carrieunderwood