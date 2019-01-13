Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Cutest Social Media Moments

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are one of the most beloved celebrity power couples, and it’s pretty easy to see why fans love them so much.

The pair, who are set to welcome their second child this January, met in 2008 and began dating, with Fisher popping the question in December 2009. They married in July 2010 in Georgia and welcomed son Isaiah five years later. Through it all, they’ve given fans occasional peeks into their lives on social media, being generally adorable and proving to be the very definition of #couplegoals.

Scroll on to see some of the couple’s cutest social media moments over the years — though to be fair, there are far too many to count.

When Underwood couldn’t wait for Fisher to return to the ice.

In February, Fisher announced that he would be coming out of retirement to return to the Nashville Predators this season.

Throughout their relationship, Underwood has been his biggest fan, and things were no different after Fisher made the announcement, with the singer taking to social media to share her excitement.

“This is happening!” she tweeted. “Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!”

Underwood also shared a pair of t-shirts commemorating her husband’s return.

When they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

The couple celebrated the holiday last year with a selfie.

“A dinner date with my Valentine,” Underwood wrote.

When Underwood shared this video of Fisher reading to Isaiah.

The hockey player shared the story of Noah and his ark with his son in this adorable clip.

“Story time with Daddy,” Underwood captioned the moment. “Learning about Noah…and my heart melts…”

When they dressed up for Halloween.

Fisher caught a pretty good looking deer this past Halloween — the pair dressed up as a hunter and the animal and documented the moment on Instagram.

“Trophy catchin for Halloween!” Fisher cracked.

When Fisher praised his wife’s hosting skills.

The hockey player gave his wife some props ahead of her hosting stint at the CMA Awards in Nashville in November.

“Proud of this woman!!” he wrote. “So much hard work the last little while! she and @bradpaisley killed it again!”

He was also carrying an Underwood Barbie doll in his pocket, just in case things weren’t adorable enough.

When Underwood gushed over her man.

“That’s my man!” she wrote next to a snap of Fisher on the ice. “The first time I met him, I sent a text to @bassmmmbass (who set us up) saying “Hot, hot, hot!!!” I was right then, and I’m right now when I say that he’s hotter now than he’s ever been! What an amazing husband, father, friend and hockey dude!!! I am one lucky lady!”

The couple met after Underwood’s bassist, Mark Childers, set them up, with the pair meeting for the first time at a backstage meet-and-greet after one of Underwood’s concerts.

When they snapped a sweet selfie on vacation

The pair struck a classic duck face pose while enjoying the warm weather.

When they snapped another selfie

Honestly, how cute are they?

When Underwood reminisced about their first kiss

“Not only is it #NewYearsEve but it’s also a very important anniversary for me and @mfisher1212,” she wrote to her followers next to a selfie of the pair. “#FirstDate #FirstKiss Our lives were forever changed from that night on. I wouldn’t change a thing! I love you baby!”

Underwood and Fisher shared their first kiss on New Year’s Eve in 2008 as the ball dropped in Times Square in New York City. The pair had previously been dating long-distance for three months.

When they celebrated their seven-year anniversary.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man,” Underwood wrote next to a selfie of the pair. “How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here’s to so many more years and memories together…”

Fisher also posted on Instagram for the occasion, sharing a snap of his wife with an equally loving caption.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago,” he wrote. “Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!”

When Mike helped Carrie tie her shoelaces with Isaiah

Underwood, well into her third trimester, shared what is possibly the cutest update yet on Sunday afternoon with video that found her hockey player husband, Fisher and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah helping her to tie her glittery, silver sneakers.

“I can no longer tie my own shoes… So glad I have such sweet helpers!” the 34-year-old captioned the clip alongside a sparkling heart emoji.

When they wore matching onesies for Christmas 2018

It was a coordinating Christmas in the Fisher house this year, with Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Isaiah, celebrating the holiday in festive matching onesies and plenty of Christmas spirit.

Fisher shared a photo of the family’s ensembles on Instagram Tuesday night, posting a shot of the group posing in front of a Christmas tree, with their dogs, Ace and Penny, making an appearance as well.