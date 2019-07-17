Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Hilariously Age Themselves With FaceApp Photo Editor

Every few months, a social media trend comes along that seemingly everyone wants to participate in, and this month, it’s FaceApp’s aging feature, which allows users to see what they might look like in around 60 years.

Two of the stars to hop on the aging bandwagon were Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher, with Underwood posting a selfie of the duo from this year’s CMT Music Awards with the filter applied, resulting in the pair somehow still looking good even in old age.

“Everybody’s doing it…,” the singer explained in her caption.

Fans couldn’t help but laugh at the couple’s aged-up snap, with one joking, “I don’t get it. What looks different?”

“[Oh my God] didn’t read the caption and thought wow her mom looks like an older version of her and then looked at the guy n was like wait… hahaha awesome!” a second comment read.

“Haha, I’ll take a pic of a casket for mine [smiley face emoticon],” joked Underwood’s musical director Mark Childers, while the star’s trainer, Erin Oprea, wrote, “Hahahahahahaahah!!!! FANTASTIC.”

Underwood also used the filter on a photo of herself and makeup artist Melissa Schleicher, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

“@melissaschleicher will still be doing my hair and make up…” she joked in the caption along with a crying laughing emoji.

Underwood will be surely be snapping selfies with her husband for years, as she and Fisher celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary this month. The former NHL star marked the occasion with a selfie of the pair on a date night, though this one featured the couple in their current state.

“9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!” he wrote. “Grateful to be on this journey with you [Carrie Underwood] !! Time sure does fly #datenight #happyanniversary.”

The couple married in 2010 and shares two sons, 4-year-old Isaiah and 5-month-old Jacob, the latter of whom recently made an appearance on his mom’s Instagram page in a truly hilarious video.

In the clip, Jacob is lying on a bed as his parents serenade him with Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe in You,” though they each achieve varying degrees of success, and it’s not hard to guess whose singing voice the infant prefers. Fisher starts things off only for his son to loudly cry, though Jacob quickly quiets as his mom begins singing and starts right back up again when Fisher resumes the song.

“Everyone’s a critic…,” Underwood cracked in her caption.

