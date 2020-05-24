Carrie Underwood: All Her May Instagram Snaps, So Far
Carrie Underwood is one of our favorite Instagram follows, and for a good reason! The country superstar has a lighthearted feed that gives us a dose of positive, fun content a handful of times a month. She regularly posts selfies, family updates, fitness inspiration and magical musical moments. May has been no different thus far, with the American Idol alum offering up six posts for her followers.
Underwood modeled swimwear, shared thankful messages to fans and even gave a glimpse into her life as a mom for Mother's Day. She also gave fans a much-needed throwback to her 2019 Cry Pretty 360 tour, which received a warm reception due to artists scrapping most U.S. concerts until 2021. Scroll through to see all of Underwood's May Instagram photos.
Tour Flashback
View this post on Instagram
#FBF: One year ago today, we kicked off the #CryPrettyTour360. Such amazing memories made on the road! 💖
'Choose You'
View this post on Instagram
Sending lots of love to all the moms today!! ❤️🧡💚🌼🌸🌺 #ChooseYou #HappyMothersDay
Mother's Day
View this post on Instagram
How am I so blessed to be able to call this woman “Mom,” and to have the two sweetest boys call me by the same name?!?! Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, and to all the mothers out there. May your breakfasts be in bed, may your mimosas be bottomless and may your babies shower you with hugs and kisses!!! Thank God for MOMS!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Message to Fans
View this post on Instagram
Love this so much guys – thank YOU! Hope you are all staying safe and healthy! ❤️ 💪 ・・・ #Repost @sadiep48 ・・・ Whether it’s reading our “Find Your Path” book, rocking our @caliabycarrie gear, or sweating our butts off working out with the @fit52 app, we all just wanted to send a huge thank you to @carrieunderwood for making quarantine a whole lot more fun by keeping our bodies and our minds moving during this crazy time! Stay safe 💕
Going International
View this post on Instagram
Yes!!! 🌎 💪#fit52life ・・・ #Repost @fit52 ・・・ Welcome to the #fit52life! We are so excited to have arrived in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK. Now available for iOS! Find your path with your first two weeks free at the link in our bio. *Includes European countries with access to the App Store.
'Pool Ready'
View this post on Instagram
Where to Follow
You can follow Underwood on Instagram at @carrieunderwood and keep up with her on Twitter, Facebook and her official website. You can also see another angle of her family life by following her husband, Mick Fisher, at @mfisher1212 on Instagram. Otherwise, check out all of PopCulture.com's continuing coverage of her life and career here.