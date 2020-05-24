Carrie Underwood: All Her May Instagram Snaps, So Far

By John Connor Coulston

Carrie Underwood is one of our favorite Instagram follows, and for a good reason! The country superstar has a lighthearted feed that gives us a dose of positive, fun content a handful of times a month. She regularly posts selfies, family updates, fitness inspiration and magical musical moments. May has been no different thus far, with the American Idol alum offering up six posts for her followers.

Underwood modeled swimwear, shared thankful messages to fans and even gave a glimpse into her life as a mom for Mother's Day. She also gave fans a much-needed throwback to her 2019 Cry Pretty 360 tour, which received a warm reception due to artists scrapping most U.S. concerts until 2021. Scroll through to see all of Underwood's May Instagram photos.

Tour Flashback

#FBF: One year ago today, we kicked off the #CryPrettyTour360. Such amazing memories made on the road! 💖

'Choose You'

Sending lots of love to all the moms today!! ❤️🧡💚🌼🌸🌺 #ChooseYou #HappyMothersDay

'Pool Ready'

Is it summer yet? ☀️ #PoolReady #ChooseYou

Where to Follow

carrie-underwood-getty-nashville
(Photo: Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA)

You can follow Underwood on Instagram at @carrieunderwood and keep up with her on Twitter, Facebook and her official website. You can also see another angle of her family life by following her husband, Mick Fisher, at @mfisher1212 on Instagram. Otherwise, check out all of PopCulture.com's continuing coverage of her life and career here.

