Carrie Underwood: All Her May Instagram Snaps, So Far

Carrie Underwood is one of our favorite Instagram follows, and for a good reason! The country superstar has a lighthearted feed that gives us a dose of positive, fun content a handful of times a month. She regularly posts selfies, family updates, fitness inspiration and magical musical moments. May has been no different thus far, with the American Idol alum offering up six posts for her followers.

Underwood modeled swimwear, shared thankful messages to fans and even gave a glimpse into her life as a mom for Mother's Day. She also gave fans a much-needed throwback to her 2019 Cry Pretty 360 tour, which received a warm reception due to artists scrapping most U.S. concerts until 2021. Scroll through to see all of Underwood's May Instagram photos.