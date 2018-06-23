Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson Share a Hug on Radio Disney Music Awards’ Red Carpet

Fellow American Idol winners and music superstars Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson shared an adorable hug and posed for photos together during the Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet.

Clarkson flaunted her curves in a black and blue laser cut dress, while pairing the fiery outfit with some black leather platform boots. Her hair was pinned up at the back, while her fringe was swept over to the right side of her face.

Underwood, however, rocked a sleek black dress, decorated with lipstick kisses and eyelash prints. The Oklahoma native wore her blonde hair untied and down to her shoulders.

Both singers were present at the event held at Lowes Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood on Friday. Underwood received the Hero Award during the awards show, while the “Love So Soft” singer was there to receive the Icon Award.

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will air Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, and multiple Disney-branded platforms, including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA

The singers have been friends for a while. Earlier in June, Clarkson thanked Underwood for helping her feel “really thin” with clothes from her athletic wear line.

Underwood and Clarkson made headlines in April, when fans were delighted to see them sticking up for one another on Twitter.

It all started after online publication The Tylt tweeted a poll asking Twitter to vote for the “most iconic American Idol winner,” making fans choose between the show’s two powerhouse singers.

Clarkson was not having it and quoted the tweet, choosing both herself and Underwood for the queens that they are.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s… [Ambitious Blondes] go ahead [Carrie Underwood]” Clarkson tweeted along with several emojis.

Underwood wasted no time responding to Clarkson, as she posted her own reply and sweet message to the The Voice coach.

“Whatever, girl, I voted for you!” Underwood tweeted. “But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other… Just my thoughts… anyway… Love ya’! Hope you’re well!”

Both singers were also recently in attendance at the CMT Awards in Nashville. Underwood performed her new single “Cry Pretty” during the awards show, while Clarkson performed a cover of classic rock hit “American Woman.”

Carrie Underwood is busy promoting her upcoming album, Cry Pretty, set to be released Sept. 14.

Glad to see these artists sticking together.