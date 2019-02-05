Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban Partner With Recording Academy Diversity Task Force

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are just two of more dozens of artists and industry professionals who are pledging their support to the recently-formed Recording Academy Diversity Task Force, aimed at giving women and other underrepresented voices equal opportunities in the music industry, and especially the Recording Academy.

The task force is being chaired by Tina Tchen, the chief of staff to former first lady Michelle Obama, who will look at all areas where women and others seem to lack inclusion and diversity, including “governance, hiring and promotion practices, membership, awards, and telecast,” within the Recording Academy.

“The music industry faces numerous challenges — from combatting long-held biases to making sure women are represented and respected within the community,” said Tchen in a statement. “This task force is an important initial step by the Recording Academy to demonstrate its commitment to tackling these challenges in a comprehensive way. I am honored to partner with them in this effort and look forward to working with members of the task force as we look to make the music industry a diverse and inclusive community for all.”

Underwood made headlines when she announced her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360 would boast an all female lineup, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts.

“First and foremost, they’ve earned it,” Underwood said on the Women Want to Hear Women podcast. “I’m not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan. But it’s good when women support women.”

Underwood, who may have inspired Maren Morris to launch her female Girl: The World Tour as well, looks forward to the day when it is perfectly normal to have a tour made up of just women.

“I feel like the more we do of that and the more normal it is – why would I not want to take women out on the road with me?” Underwood said. “Why would anybody feel like ‘Oh, well I’m a girl, so I better have a guy’?”

Most importantly, the “Love Wins” singer said was just as important to not choose her opening acts just because of their gender.

“It was mainly about just putting together a great show,” Underwood said. “And then, it’s an added bonus that they’re all women. But I mean, I definitely feel like we need to lift each other up and support each other. And I believe in these women. And hopefully, they’ll just continue to have more and more doors open for them, because they deserve it.”

Other artists who have joined the Recording Academy Diversity And Inclusion Task Force include Sheryl Crow, Common, Cam, Trakgirl and Jimmy Jam. More artists have pledged support to the cause include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, among others.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Christopher Polk