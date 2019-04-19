Carrie Underwood Jokes About Finding ‘Me Time’ After Getting Laughing Gas at the Dentist

Carrie Underwood might need to get out a little more. The Oklahoma native just cracked a joke on social media about finding time for herself at, of all places, the dentist!

Just referred to my time in the dentist’s chair when they give me the gas as “me time.” I really need a spa day or a night out or something! 😂 #helpme #ThatsKindOfSad — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 18, 2019

“Just referred to my time in the dentist’s chair when they give me the gas as ‘me time. I really need a spa day or a night out or something!” Underwood quipped, using the crying laughing emoji, along with the hashtags #helpme and #ThatsKindOfSad.”

Underwood better schedule that spa day soon. Her Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1, and will keep her busy for the next several months.

“It is super crazy that the Cry Pretty Tour 360 starts May 1st, because it’s right around the corner,” Underwood recently reflected. “Rehearsals have been going really great. My band is amazing as always, and I feel like every year and every album, they get better and better, and everybody gets more comfortable with each other and people just have even more fun on stage.

“I feel like fans are really going to be able to feel the love and all the hard work that has gone into this tour,” she continued. “There’s so many people that have thought long and hard about how to make this show better than anything that we’ve ever done before. I think it’ll be easy to sit in the audience and recognize that.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 will also mark the first time the American Idol alum hits the road with two children, since her infant son, Jacob, has became a little brother to Underwood’s firstborn, Isaiah.

“It’s just all gonna happen at once,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I went on tour with Isaiah when he was 11 months old. He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

