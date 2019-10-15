Carrie Underwood Invites Fan Who Learned English by Rapping Onstage in Boston

Carrie Underwood has done many incredible gestures throughout her career, and now she can add another to her growing list. The country superstar brought a lucky fan onstage to perform with her during her concert at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

That fan was Chuck Choi, who sent a video to Underwood after she asked fans to give her their best champions stories. The video he sent in showcased his story of how he learned English. Choi, who resides in Boston, shared that he used hip hop to pick up the new language.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his clip, he told the “Before He Cheats” singer that it “would be an honor for me to stand on stage with you.”

He spoke with PEOPLE about the memorable moment.

“Carrie was so fun to perform with, and I got so hyped up to the point where my glasses fell off,” Choi said. “Carrie was very nice and picked up the glasses for me! As I was leaving the stage, everyone was cheering for me, asking to take pictures. I couldn’t get out of the arena for about 40 minutes. It was an experience I’ll never forget. Thanks to Carrie’s crew, I’ll never forget feeling like a superstar.”

Prior to his call up, Underwood explained what she was about to do to the audience. She provided some insight into Choi as the crowd awaited the grand moment.

“Tonight we have Chuck,” she began. “Chuck is a champion, because when he moved to the U.S., he didn’t speak any English. He chose to keep a good attitude, and learned to speak the language by listening to Eminem,” Underwood told the audience at the Garden. “Chuck says his experience has taught him that nothing is impossible, and you can overcome any struggle with a positive attitude.”

Underwood is in the middle of her Cry Pretty 360 tour, her sixth headlining tour since jumping onto the scene after winning American Idol in 2005. She will wrap up this tour at the end of October.

She previously spoke with Pollstar about what it would mean to her to walk away with the CMA Entertainer of the Year award that is nominated for. She claims it means a lot more to her than just being good at her job.

“I could say, ‘I’m just doing this for the fans,’ because there’s a lot of truth in that,” she continued. “And I’d rather be the person who doesn’t win, but should. But I look at the things that go into it: performances, album, tour, vocals, the songs. I want to be the person who truly excels at all those things.”