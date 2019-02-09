Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher ‘Shine a Light’ on Cause Close to Their Heart With New Photo

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are lending their influential voices to a great cause.

The country music superstar and her retired professional hockey player husband took to Instagram to send their support to the End It Movement, a nonprofit organization tackling to end modern day slavery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[mfisher1212] and I are #InItToEndIt to shine a light on modern day slavery… [enditmovement],” Underwood wrote on the caption of a reposted selfie from Fisher’s Instagram.

In the selfie, Fisher and Underwood were seen smiling at the camera, wearing End It Movement merchandise and the red “X” on the back of their hands.

“We are [inittoendit]. Join us in raising our voices to fight against modern day slavery! [enditmovement] [enditmovement],” Fisher wrote on his post.

According to the End It Movement website, the effort was born out of a 2012 freedom summit in Atlanta in 2012 where leaders of organizations fighting for freedom brought their knowledge about the millions of people still trapped in slavery, even in our modern age.

“The first step in addressing a problem is to admit you have one. The goal was clear; to leave no hiding place for slavery to exist unseen and unchallenged. The people of the world would begin shining a light on slavery,” the End It Movement website reads, expressing the importance of awareness.

Underwood has been making headlines for her charitable efforts lately, including her recently announcement she would be supporting a California school affected by the recent wildfires in the state.

After she saw a video from four students of the school asking her for help, she shared the moment and promised to support their cost.

“My mom was a teacher and my [two] sisters are also teachers,” Underwood said. “It’s so great to see a teacher and her students making a difference in the world! Of course I’m happy to help!”

Underwood and Fisher have been keeping a low profile since the birth of their second son Jacob in late January. The new parents have reportedly been keeping to themselves at home to spend quality time with the new baby.

“They’re total homebodies,” a source told PEOPLE recently. “They rarely leave their home at night and love the outdoors and often go for walks.”

Underwood’s time at home will be coming to an end soon, as she will embark on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May.

To find out more about the End It Movement, visit the effort’s official website.