Watch Carrie Underwood’s First TV Interview About Accident, Injury and Aftermath

Carrie Underwood appeared on the Today show Thursday morning in her first televised interview since suffering a fall outside her home in November. The accident required her to get surgery for a broken wrist and received over 40 stitches in her face, with the star appearing in public for the first time in April at the ACM Awards.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Underwood described the fall as a “freak accident,” explaining that she had taken her dogs outside to go to the bathroom when she tripped and fell.

“I just fell, I just tripped, taking my dogs out to do their business,” she recalled. “It could have happened to anybody. I say if I’d fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem, but here was just one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.”

The mom of one admitted that she wasn’t sure how things would end up for her when it came to her appearance.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know how things were going to end up,” she said. “It just wasn’t pretty.”

When Kotb noted that she thought Underwood looked “the same,” the singer acknowledged that she has some help to make her feel her best.

“I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste,” she said. “Every day I feel a little more back to normal.”

Underwood also opened up about her new single, “Cry Pretty,” which she performed at the ACM Awards. The track details the feeling when you just have to let your emotions out, something the singer shared that she as well as plenty of others can empathize with.

“I have had conversations with people, and I feel like people are telling me places where they cry,” the 35-year-old said with a laugh. “I’ve heard closet, I’ve heard shower, I’ve heard bathroom. I feel like my car kind of is, which I know people can still see you and they probably have seen me at a stoplight or something and are like, ‘What’s that crazy lady doing over there?’”

Underwood will follow the song with her upcoming album Cry Pretty, which is scheduled to be released on September 14. The singer also helped to produce the project, which marked her first time stepping into the position.

Photo Credit: Today