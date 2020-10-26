Carrie Underwood Donates ACM Awards Outfits to Online Auction for COVID Relief

✖

If you found yourself coveting one (or all) of the three outfits Carrie Underwood wore during the ACM Awards in Nashville earlier this month, good news — you now have the chance to own them. Underwood has donated the three ensembles she wore during the show to the online auction "NASHVILLE: An Auction to Benefit ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund," which is being put on by Christie's Auction House to raise funds for the ACM's COVID-19 response fund.

Items include the red embroidered Steven Khalil gown and nude Enrico Cuini lace-up heels Underwood wore for her tribute to the trailblazing women of country music, the gold Charles & Ron dress and coordinating gold Jeffrey Campbell heels she wore during her Entertainer of the Year nominee medley and the sparkling navy Marina Hoermanseder gown and Enrico Cuini heels she chose to accept her Entertainer of the Year trophy.

In addition to Underwood's ensembles, the auction includes items from a number of her fellow stars. Donated bidding options include the guitar Taylor Swift played during her 2020 ACM Awards performance of "Betty," a Swarovski Crystal-studded Dulcimer used by Dolly Parton, a F131 Hellcat Motorcycle that belonged to Tim McGraw, a guitar Bradley Cooper played in A Star Is Born, guitars from Keith Urban and Dwight Yoakam, clothes worn by Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood and more. Bidding is open until Oct. 29 on christies.com/Nashville.

"So many industries have been impacted by the pandemic, however, none have been hit harder than the live music industry," ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in a video message. "And that's not just the artists that you see up on the stage, or their musicians, but it's actually the hundreds of professionals that are behind the scenes that are making these shows happen. And that's why I am so proud that the Academy of Country Music developed a way to support these individuals."

The ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund was launched earlier this year as a response to the pandemic and has so far distributed over $1.5 million to members of the music industry in financial crisis.

"We know that that's not enough and we have to continue fundraising so we can support these individuals well into 2021," Whiteside continued. "That's why I am so excited and proud of this partnership with Christie's Auction House that we can showcase country music on a global level and we can hopefully raise some valuable funds to keep our COVID relief fund going well into next year."