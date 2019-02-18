Carrie Underwood Buys Dinner, Offers Concert Tickets to Three Nashville Couples

Carrie Underwood already said she wanted chocolate for Valentine’s Day this year, but she made the romantic day sweeter for three Nashville couples.

The American Idol alum reportedly gave three couples, who were enjoying the All You Need is Love prix fixe dinner at the swanky Sinema restaurant in Nashville, a rose and concert tickets, along with a note that read “SURPRISE! Your dinner have been taken care of this evening. Happy Valentine Day! xoxo, Carrie Underwood. #LoveWins” (via Sounds Like Nashville).

One couple shared their photo on Instagram, along with a picture of the gifts.

“Thank you Carrie Underwood for your kind gift, and Sinema for making our Valentine’s Day extra special!” one recipient wrote.

Underwood has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her second child, Jacob Bryan, last month. But the singer was seen on Sunday, Feb. 17, as part of the Elvis All-Star Tribute, which was recorded last fall. Underwood performed a gospel medley with Yolanda Adamas, and also participated in the “If I Can Dream” finale, along with Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, and Presley.

Underwood has a few months at home before she kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, where she is already resigning herself to being perpetually tired, at least for a while.

“It’s just all gonna happen at once,” Underwood told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I went on tour with Isaiah when he was 11 months old. He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is already well-versed in the challenges of being on the road with children.

“I would get off stage and not be tired, because of the lights and noise and whatever,” Underwood said. “Finally go to bed at 1:00, he’s waking up at 3:00 or 4:00. And then I’m trying to wake up early, so I can get some sort of workout in, so I can try to take care of myself. And I was tired. It was hard. And it’s gonna be really hard again.”

Underwood will be joined by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Find dates at Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz