Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Wonderful Process’ of Co-Producing ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood is heading into new territory with her upcoming new album, Cry Pretty. The Oklahoma native is co-producing the record with David Garcia, marking her first time she has taken on the important role.

“The Cry Pretty album is the first time I’ve put myself into having the title of producer,” Underwood explains. “I’ve been so lucky with all of my other projects just been surrounded by people that very much wanted my opinion creatively in every aspect and they’ve listened to what I wanted, because at the end of the day it’s my name, it’s my music. So, I’ve been very lucky, and it just seemed to be the next step to kind of take even more ownership over my music and my art and be a producer on the album.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with David Garcia who’s an incredible songwriter and producer, and I’ve learned so much through working with him,” she continues. “So, it’s been a wonderful process and it’s given me something, another step creatively to take that I’m very proud of.”

The 35-year-old has been opening up about her accident last fall, which resulted in stitches in her face, a chipped tooth and a broken wrist. Underwood initially shared details of her accident in January, after worrying that someone might run into her while her face still showed the results of her injuries.

“It was important to me as I started resuming my life again, and going to the grocery store, and taking my kid to school, and stuff like that,” she says. “I was like, ‘OK, somebody’s going to creep on me at the grocery store.’ And you know people are going to be like, ‘What happened?’ when they post it on Instagram.”

The title track of Cry Pretty was co-written by Underwood, and shows all the emotions she has felt the last few months.

“Sometimes you get together and you write a song, which is exactly what you’re feeling in that moment, and that was ‘Cry Pretty,’ for me,” explains Underwood. “I think ‘Cry Pretty’ sets the tone for the rest of the album, because it’s emotional, and it is real, but there’s also just some incredible musical moments in the song, and I feel like those things are things that will go throughout the rest of the album.

“We have a lot of songs on there that are definitely emotional and kind of soulful and real and raw,” she continues. “There’s so much love and care and heart that has gone into writing these songs, putting music to these songs. Everything has been done in such a careful and loving way.”

