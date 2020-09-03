Carrie Underwood Shares ‘Coronageddon’ Baking Photos With Son Jacob Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Carrie Underwood is doing her part to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, staying inside with her family and participating in some quarantine-friendly activities, including baking.

Over the weekend, the singer posted a series of photos on her Instagram Story of her culinary journey, which she completed with a little help from her younger son, 1-year-old Jacob. According to her posts, Underwood opted for both a healthier option and some full-on comfort food during her baking session, because there are some times when it’s just necessary.

Underwood’s first photo of her baking series was a shot of Jacob anxiously staring into an oven in which a tin of muffins was sitting. “Hurry up muffins!!!” Underwood’s caption read.

Next was a shot of the finished product, with Underwood sharing that she was “testing out some healthy dark chocolate almond butter pumpkin muffins!”

The Oklahoma native then turned to an old favorite, posting a counter covered in ingredients for some cookies. “If Grandma Jean’s ginger cookies can’t save us during coronageddon… I don’t know what will!” she wrote.

The finished product was displayed in the singer’s next post.

Underwood finished off her baking series by resposting a meme video about everyone’s plans during the pandemic.

