Carrie Underwood Celebrates Cinco de Mayo on the Water

Carrie Underwood celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a little party on the water, where at least one of her opening acts on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 – Runaway June – was in attendance. The “Southbound” singer shared a video on social media of two men jumping into the water, which bounced Runaway June singer Naomi Cooke, pretty far out of the water.

View this post on Instagram @naomi_cooke …like a boss! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 5, 2019 at 4:08pm PDT

“[Naomi Cooke] …like a boss!” Underwood captioned the photo.

Underwood shared another photo, this time of her drinking what appeared to be a margarita, in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

“Happy Cinco de Mayo!” wrote the singer, while taking a sip.

Underwood kicked off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1, sharing several photos of her first few shows on social media.

“Thank you, Greensboro, for an AMAZING first show of the [Cry Pretty Tour 360]” Underwood wrote after opening night. “We truly felt the love tonight!!!”

The former American Idol winner also shared a photo of both Runaway June and Maddie & Tae, her other opening act, sharing the stage with her.

“Loving this pic!!” she wrote.

More recently, Underwood shared photos of her recent show in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Thank you, Birmingham, for the love tonight!” Underwood posted. “We had so much fun up there! Now, on to Little Rock!”

The Oklahoma native continues to sing the praises of her opening acts, and their inclusion on her massive tour.

“I’m the kind of person who’s competitive, who wants to put on the best show I can,” Underwood reflected to Pollstar. “That’s a lot of what I’m thinking about. I want to support talent, and yes, they’re all women, but these artists are very talented at what they do.”

“You look at my audience, you see tons of little girls,” she continued. “Why wouldn’t they want to see other super-talented young women?”

With a lot of hit singles released since she won Idol, Underwood has plenty of songs to get through, but she promises to give fans both her old and new tunes.

“I want the hits in there, the songs people have been singing for 13 years,” Underwood said.

“But every song from Cry Pretty is in there, too. Some may only be a quick snippet while I’m changing, 30 seconds, but the album is part of it.

“We’re going to start off fun, and be entertaining,” she added. “We won’t hit them over the head until the middle. Then we’re going to end in an uptempo, uplifting way. Last tour, it was ‘Something In The Water.’ This tour, it’s going to be ‘Love Wins.’”

Find tour dates at Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Carrasquillo