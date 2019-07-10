Carrie Underwood Celebrates 9th Anniversary to Mike Fisher by Riding Horses

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The “Southbound” singer began her day by riding horses with Fisher, capturing the experience with a series of selfies on social media.

Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses! 🤠+🐴=😊 #TooManySelfies pic.twitter.com/MNpKFf5bHt — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 10, 2019

“Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses,” Underwood posted.

The couple bought two horses earlier in the year, after the family relocated to a sprawling estate outside of Nashville.

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses,” Fisher shared in March. “Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple days.”

Bojangles was followed only a few days later by Annie,

“And Bo’s sidekick Annie is home,” Fisher later announced.

The couple married in 2010 in Georgia, and have experienced many highs and lows, including three miscarriages and Underwood’s scary fall in 2017, since then. Through it all, the American Idol alum boasts Fisher has remained right by her side.

“He is so level-headed about everything,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “When I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally – when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant – I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest. And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”

Underwood knew long before Fisher popped the question that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.

“I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No,’” Underwood recounted. “Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in … I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with.”

The Oklahoma native is currently on a break from her Cry Pretty Tour 360, but when she resumes life on the road in September, she will continue to tour with her family, including 4-year-old Isaiah and 5-month-old Jacob. While she enjoys time with her husband and sons, she admits Fisher has to sleep on the couch when they are on the bus.

“I actually kicked my husband out of the bed and he sleeps on the couch up front,” Underwood confessed to The Guardian. “It’s just a lot easier to wake up in a moving bus and grab the baby and feed him.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz