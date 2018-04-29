Carrie Underwood Enjoys Car Ride With Husband Mike Fisher in New Hilarious Video

Carrie Underwood is not amused by husband Mike Fisher‘s jokes.

The “Cry Pretty” singer shared a hilarious video of herself and Fisher as they shared a drive. In the video, which she shared to her Instagram Story, Underwood sits in the passenger seat while the hockey player makes a high-pitched noise with his mouth.

HOW is she so pretty #carrieunderwood A post shared by carrie underwood (@firefly.glow) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

As he makes the squeaking sound, the singer whispers to the camera, “Help me.” Over the video the singer writes, “Must we? So. Annoying.”

The video shows close-up images of the singer, who had previously kept her face hidden after a hard fall outside her house last November, as she rides in the car.

The singer made a triumphant return to the stage during the 2018 ACM Awards earlier this month to perform her single “Cry Pretty.”

After performing at the ACMs, Underwood headed to The Bobby Bones Show, where she spoke about the fall that left her with a broken wrist and 40 stitches on her face.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,”” she said. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

“If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

Speaking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel, Underwood revealed that she injured her face around her mouth.

“I thought I just busted my lip,” she recalled. “Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh, no!’ I’m acting very calm about it now, but… it wasn’t pretty. I chipped my tooth but it was just my skin, thank the Lord. Stitches and all that stuff.”

The singer also opened up about how Fisher put on his nurse’s hat to help her recover, even though she was reluctant to let him help too much.

“He’s all right [as a nurse]. I mean, I’m really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest,” she admitted. “I’m probably not a very good patient because I’m like, ‘I can do it. I’m not completely broken. I can do this.’ I’d say the hardest part was my wrist. Like, I can’t use my appendage, and I’m trying to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff.”

Underwood also said said she avoided being in public before her ACM Awards performance on Sunday, April 15, because she wanted to keep the focus on her music.