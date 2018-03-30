Carrie Underwood Sweats It out in ‘Days Off’ Workout Video

Carrie Underwood is back with another inspiring workout video, courtesy of her fitness apparel brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

The video, shared on March 30, finds the American Idol winner getting her sweat on, throwing a medicine ball against a wall and doing crunches while wrapped around a punching bag, which is likely just as hard as it sounds.

Underwood dons a white tank top and navy leggings from her brand as she completes her workout, proving that it’s easy to be stylish while breaking a sweat.

“People ask me what I do on my days off,” text on the screen reads. The answer? “I sweat.”

In November, the singer suffered a fall outside her home that left her with a broken wrist that required surgery. Underwood also injured her face and needed 40 to 50 stitches. Since then, Underwood has not shared a photo of her full face on social media after warning fans that she may look different after her fall.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the 35-year-old wrote in a January fan club letter, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

While it’s unclear whether the video was filmed after Underwood’s fall or before, there’s no denying the singer looks flawless in the footage.

During her absence from the spotlight, the star has remained active on social media, especially when it comes to her song, “The Champion.”

Most recently, she shared a video of the PS22 Chorus covering the song, tweeting, “Each and every one of you is most definitely a champion! So much love for the [Public School 22 Chorus] This made my day!!!”

Each and every one of you is most definitely a champion! So much love for the @PS22Chorus ❤️ This made my day!!! #SingIt #TheChampion @Ludacris https://t.co/cBvsxJekwu via @youtube — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 27, 2018

