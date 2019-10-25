Carrie Underwood Brings out Mom Carol for ‘The Champion’ Rap in Oklahoma

Throughout Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty Tour 360, the singer has been inviting fans on stage for her song “The Champion” to perform rapper Ludacris‘ section of the track, and on Thursday night at her show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Underwood brought out a very special guest for the honor — her mom, Carol.

Before Carol arrived on stage, Underwood told the crowd that her guest for the night was a teacher for 25 years, has three daughters and volunteers at a local animal shelter.

“I’m not reading any of this off the teleprompter,” she said, via Tulsa World. “How do I know all of this stuff about this woman? Because this is my mama. She is a champion. She has never sang in front of a ton of people like this before so when she gets on this stage, you guys better give her all your love and all the support.”

Judging by a video Underwood shared on Instagram of the moment, the audience did just that, with the crowd cheering for Carol as she delivered the rap alongside her daughter.

“Nailed it! I kept trying to keep her on track!” Underwood captioned the clip. “At the end she said “Did I do OK?” Who knew Mom could rap?! #MyMomsCoolerThanYourMom.”

The American Idol winner also shared a photo from the performance, writing, “Got to share the stage with this amazing champion tonight! Of course, I’m talking about my mom! She crushed it!”

Underwood hails from Checotah, Oklahoma and told Siriux XM in September that her parents still live in the small town and won’t let their daughter spoil them with her success.

“So they still live where I grew up, in the house I grew up in,” she shared. “I remember one Christmas there was this generator my dad wanted for welding or something… I was like, ‘I’ll get it for him.’ It was $400. I got in trouble. He was like, ‘She doesn’t need to be spending her money on anything like that.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, let me do anything, please.’”

“I’m the luckiest person to have such incredible parents,” she added. “They’ve always been super supportive of me.”

The mom of two will wrap up her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with a Halloween show on Oct. 31 in Detroit.

