Carrie Underwood Announces New Album, ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood is releasing a new album this year! The Oklahoma native reveals her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, will be released on Sept. 14.

“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever,” Underwood says in a statement. “I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood earned a rousing standing ovation when she performed the title track, which is the debut single, at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15.

“Sometimes you get together and you write a song, which is exactly what you’re feeling in that moment, and that was ‘Cry Pretty,’ for me,” explains Underwood. “I think ‘Cry Pretty’ sets the tone for the rest of the album, because it’s emotional, and it is real, but there’s also just some incredible musical moments in the song, and I feel like those things are things that will go throughout the rest of the album.

“We have a lot of songs on there that are definitely emotional and kind of soulful and real and raw,” she continues. “There’s so much love and care and heart that has gone into writing these songs, putting music to these songs. Everything has been done in such a careful and loving way.”

The 35-year-old has spent several months away from the spotlight, after suffering a fall at her home in November. But while she was healing from her injuries, Underwood was also working on her new record, which is being co-produced by Underwood and David Garcia.

“Co-producing was, I feel like it was kind of a natural evolution,” Underwood says. “I had been working with David Garcia on the writing side of things, and we just really hit it off. The first song that we wrote together is on the album, so it was kind of like, ‘I like this guy. Write with him again.’ There’s a certain chemistry that comes together when there’s a band there, and everybody feeds off each other. We got a lot of guys that I had worked with before, and some that I hadn’t. Everybody rocked it.

“I’m so proud of my album, Cry Pretty, and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Underwood hints she is also working on a tour later this year. She will perform at Nashville’s CMA Fest on June 8. Download “Cry Pretty” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/carrieunderwood