Carrie Underwood Is All Smiles in Stunning Makeup-Free Photo Alongside IveyCake Creator

Country megastar, Carrie Underwood looked amazing in one of her latest makeup-free Instagram posts celebrating one of her best friend’s birthday Tuesday. The “Southbound” singer took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie of herself and close friend, Ivey Childers in honor of her special day.

“Happy birthday to this babe, [Ivey Childers] ! You are the best wine drinking, weight lifting, veggie loving, biggest heart having friend and neighbor a girl could ask for! I love you to the moon and back! [kissy face emoji]” the country music star wrote on Instagram.

Fans wished Underwood’s friend a happy birthday on the post’s comments section, as well as complimenting the singer’s beauty.

“Happy Birthday, Ivey!” a fan account wrote.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU CARRIE” another user screamed.

“I love how normal Carrie and her sweet family are. Best wishes to you and your boys!” a third user commented.

“Love how you are fresh faced and no makeup. You are so naturally beautiful!” another user commented on the sweet selfie.

“You both look like you could be sisters,” another user wrote after seeing the photo.

While she is the wife of Underwood’s musical director and bass player, Mark, Childers has made a name for herself for her delicious cupcakes from her business IveyCake in Franklin, Tennessee. The spot is a favorite for many celebrities, including Scotty McCreery and Jo Dee Messina.

“I just picked baking and started playing around, creating different combinations based off of recipe books. My first love was cake,” Childers said in a story for the city’s website. “I never thought that I’d open a bakery, but people started asking me to do baby showers and birthday parties. I think after a little bit, my phone always rang for the weekends.”

Childers also appeared on the sixth episode of Food Channel’s Cupcake Wars. Her business was honored with the “Best Bakery” award in the 2012 Toast of Music City.

The baker also famously created Underwood’s 2010 wedding cupcake tier, with the country star calling Childers’ creations “the most amazing cupcakes in the universe” at the time.

“We’re kind of doing cupcakes,” the country star told CMT Radio Live’s Cody Alan back in 2010. “I consider myself a very traditional person. More than anything, we’re going to get married, that’s the important part. And we want everyone to have a good time, so we’re doing some things like that, that are a little bit different.”

Looks like friendships made over sweets are ones that last for a long time.

Photo credit: Instagram / Carrie Underwood