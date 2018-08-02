Carrie Underwood Admits to ‘Soul-Searching’ After Accident

Carrie Underwood’s 2017 is one she will likely never forget. The singer-songwriter was in the middle of several different ventures when she had her accident, falling outside her home, which resulted in a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches to her face.

There were plenty of ups and downs, but in the end, Underwood says she’s stronger than ever.

“A lot happened in 2017 during my ‘off year,’” Underwood tells Redbook. “I love it when people say, ‘You took a year off.’ I’m like, ‘You know, I had this shoot and this thing, and I was writing this and doing that.’ There was always so much to do, but it was also a very soul-searching year for me.”

Underwood admits she was dealing with some private things also, which all culminated with the fall, and her unexpected retreat from the spotlight.

“There were some personal things that happened,” she continues. “And I had the accident and all of that to get through … and just life. Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year.”

Underwood might have felt knocked down, but she didn’t stay down for long. “Cry Pretty” is the debut single and title track of her upcoming new album, with Underwood taking the reins as co-producer (with David Garcia) for the first time.

“I had time and space and creative license in a way I haven’t before,” Underwood explains. “I got to do the dirty work.”

The American Idol alum has been the subject of tabloid fodder for years, but the public scrutiny became even more intense after the accident. Thankfully, Underwood is far too secure to be bothered by it much.

“I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy,” Underwood says. “It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, ‘Did you see they are saying this about you?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Mama, I don’t care. I’m just trying to raise my son and live my life.’”

Speaking of her son, Underwood, who is married to hockey player Mike Fisher, hopes to give three-year-old Isaiah a sibling, although she concedes she hears her biological clock ticking away.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” says Underwood. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

Cry Pretty will be out on Sept. 14. Pre-order the album by visiting Underwood’s website.

