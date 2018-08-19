Carrie Underwood Addresses Baby Gender Speculation: ‘I Don’t Know What It Is’

Carrie Underwood is keeping the mystery alive when it comes to the gender of her second child, even for herself and husband Mike Fisher.

Despite fan speculation that the Grammy winner will welcome a baby girl based on her pink wardrobe choices as of late, Underwood said, “I don’t know what it is. You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

In an interview with The Tennessean, the “Cowboy Casanova” singer — who is already mom to 3-year-old Isaiah — opened up about taking two kids on the road once her baby is born for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off in May 2019.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” Underwood said. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

The country singer said she already has a helping hand in the form of her son: “I think he’ll be a really good big brother,” she said. “I think he’ll be helpful.”

Isaiah is a pro when it comes to touring, as he traveled with his mother during the Storyteller tour at just 11 months.

Underwood surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video on August 8.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she revealed at the time. The songstress debuted her baby bump days later while performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

The couple has also not ruled out adoption, Us Weekly reports. According to a source, “Carrie does still talk about adopting children because she truly does want a large family and wants to be a mom to several kids.”

Underwood is back at radio with “Cry Pretty,” the title track of her next album.

“I want people to be drawn into ‘Cry Pretty’ from the get-go,” Underwood says of her single. “The first words of it are ‘I’m Sorry,’ and I feel like those are words that are powerful; they’re two little words, but they kind of suck you in and I want people to be like, ‘Well, why are you sorry?’ and then kind of follow the rest of the musical journey that we go on. I want them to relate to it.

“I want them to be like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is me. Whatever I’m going through, I can relate to this,’” she continues. “And by the end of it, I want people to feel, I want them to feel that release. I mean the song just keeps getting bigger and bigger and it’s pretty rocking by the end. So I want people to listen to it and by the end, just feel like they’ve kind of gotten a little bit of an emotional release just by listening to the song.”

Underwood will release her brand new album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14.

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off on May 1, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as the opening acts. Find more information, or to pre-order her new record, visit Carrie Underwood’s official website.