Carrie Underwood Shares Her Favorite Olympic Sports to Watch

Carrie Underwood‘s song “The Champion” will be featured during NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics, so it’s only natural that the country star will sit down to watch a few events.

Speaking to UMG Nashville, Underwood shared that she often has it on to see how the United States is doing in competition.

“It is really hard to pick one Olympic sport that I love to watch and is my favorite because there’s always something going on, and it’s always just kind of nice to tune in and see how we’re doing as a country,” Underwood said.

Still, she does have a few favorite events, including one that she has enjoyed since she was a young girl.

“Growing up, I always loved figure skating,” the 34-year-old recalled. “I always thought the girls were so beautiful and graceful and strong and athletic. I mean, I remember dancing around our living room pretending I was an ice skater, even though I’d never been on the ice before. That’s always one that’s fun to watch, and I am always in awe just how high everyone jumps and twists and spins. It’s incredible.”

Since Underwood married NHL player Mike Fisher, she’s also learned to enjoy hockey.

“I think an Olympic sport I found myself watching, one I never really watched growing up is hockey,” Underwood said. “I didn’t know that much about hockey growing up in Oklahoma and now, obviously, that I’m married to a hockey player, he’s tuning in. He’s checking things out, [so] obviously I’m into hockey these days. It’s something that is fun to watch and I’m glad it’s something I’ve gotten into and I’m glad that I get to watch even more hockey during the Olympics.”

Underwood premiered the song in January, following the track with a video that aired at the beginning of NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. The clip showed the singer performing in front of a screen that featured footage of the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as football greats including Emmitt Smith and Joe Montana.

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto Rodriguez