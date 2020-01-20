Caroline Bryan Posts Hilarious ‘Trumpet’ Photo With Son Bo, and Her Face Says It All

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, share two sons, Bo and Tate, the elder of whom has followed in the footsteps of so many students before him and chosen band as a school elective. That means taking ownership of an instrument, and for Bo, it’s the trumpet.

Over the weekend, Caroline offered an Instagram update on how the Bryan household is faring with the addition of a new instrument. Her post began with a photo of herself standing next to Bo as he prepared to play, something his mom didn’t appear to be too excited about.

The post also included a video of Bo regaling his family with the sounds of his new instrument, much to the dismay of Caroline and Tate.

“Bo came home from school when his elective was band and he chose to play the trumpet, so I get this,” Caroline said while folding laundry. Bo began to play, and the camera panned over Caroline before zooming in on Tate.

“The trumpet has entered our home,” Caroline wrote. “It’s constant. Constant noise. Loud noise.”

“Blow them out of the house bo,” commented Luke’s mom, LeClaire.

Caroline often uses her Instagram to post funny videos of her family, the most recent recipient of which was Luke and Caroline’s nephew, Til. On Jan. 9, Caroline shared a series of videos of the high school senior after he got his wisdom teeth out, the first of which saw Til tentatively stick his tongue out.

“I feel like I’m biting my tongue off!” he exclaimed.

“You look cute,” Caroline told him in the second video, to which he replied, “I know.” The third clip saw the teen in dismay over the cold pack attached to his face.

“When your kid gets their wisdom teeth taken out, sometimes you have to film the aftermath of anesthesia.,” Caroline joked in her caption. “Sorry Til.”

In December, Caroline’s whole family made cameos on her Instagram during her annual 12 Days of Prankmas, one day of which saw Til prank LeClaire with a fake cigarette.

“Day 8…..The fake cigarette!” Caroline shared. “A couple of victims who are terrified of their kids/grandkids developing a smoking habit!!”

