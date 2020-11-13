Carly Pearce Suffered a Fall Before the CMA Awards That Left Her Mouth 'Completely Mangled'

✖

Carly Pearce had a very successful outing at the CMA Awards this year, winning Musical Event of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now," her collaboration with Lee Brice, and performing the same song for the broadcast with Charles Kelley. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the show, Pearce revealed that she actually suffered a major accident just over a week before the broadcast and ultimately wasn't sure how the night would go.

"It's been an intense 10 days, I'll tell you," she said, referencing the fact that Kelley was called in to replace Brice during Pearce's performance after Brice tested positive for COVID-19. "Right before all of that happened I had an accident… I fell on Halloween and had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, knocked my two front teeth out, was, like, completely mangled."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce)

"So the fact that I'm standing here being able to talk and do all this, and the Lee and then the Charles [Kelley situation], it's just been like such an intense 10 days," she continued. "So this makes it all worth it. I was kind of embarrassed to be here with my face and so it's just awesome."

Pearce's CMA win for Musical Event of the Year was her first, and she called the experience "surreal."

"I don't know how to explain it. I mean, it's truly like a dream come true," she said. "I've never held one of these and now that I know I get to have one is crazy… I'm like, this makes it worth it though. I'll knock my teeth out for a CMA Award."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce)

On Wednesday morning, the Kentucky native shared an emotional video of herself finding out that she won while in the middle of an interview, tearing up and putting her hands over her face in shock.

"GUYS I WAS SITTING DOING INTERVIEWS AND GOT THE NEWS THAT @leebrice AND I WON 'MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR,'" her caption read. "This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my pjs. Thank you, thank you, thank you. In a year that started as the hardest I’ve ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel."