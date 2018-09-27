Carly Pearce Gives Sophomore Album Update

Carly Pearce is hard at work on her sophomore album. The Kentucky native, who has been hinting at new music on social media, reveals she is back in the studio, working on her next record.

“Busbee and I — my producer — we are working really hard right now,” Pearce told PEOPLE.

Pearce’s debut single, “Every Little Thing,” which was the title track of her freshman debut, was about one of the most painful heartbreaks of her life. Now happily dating fellow singer Michael Ray, Pearce promises more uplifting songs on her next set of tunes.

“Definitely more love songs on this one, and the evolution of being in love — yes, I’m in love,” said Pearce. “There’s still going to be those classic Carly Pearce heartbreak songs.”

Pearce and Ray went public with their relationship in July, and since then, have not been shy about making proclamations of their mutual admiration.

“He is so romantic — I probably exploit him too much on social media, what he does for me, but it’s really sweet — and he’s constantly doing little things for me. I like those little things,” Pearce boasted. “Even though we spend so many days apart and miles apart, he is very intentional and it’s special.”

Pearce previously admitted that she was the one who made the first move with Ray, after realizing she had a crush on him.

“I slid to DMs,” Pearce told Milwaukee radio station WMIL of getting Ray’s attention on Instagram. “What’s funny is we had each other’s phone number but we didn’t know it. We aren’t sure how we got each other’s phone numbers. We started sending DMs that were all day long. And then finally I was like, ‘You know, you can text me.’”

Although the couple are now happily — and publicly — in love, neither remembers who made the first move when they had their first kiss.

“Our first kiss was to ‘She’s in Love With the Boy,’” Pearce told All Our Favorite People podcast. “We both joke, and he would say this – we blacked out, and we don’t know who kissed who first. We have no idea.”

As for when Pearce will release new music, a date has yet to be announced. Pearce is currently on the road with Luke Bryan, serving as the opening act on his What Makes You Country Tour. Find a list of all of her upcoming shows at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward