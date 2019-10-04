Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Wrote Their Own Wedding Vows for Upcoming Ceremony

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray will likely marry this weekend, since it is the only weekend both artists are off the road. As songwriters, the couple chose to write their own wedding vows, although Pearce admits she had a bit of trouble coming up with what to say to Ray – a problem he likely didn’t share.

“Michael is a talker,” Pearce told PopCulture.com and other media. “He’s long-winded; I love him for that. Bill Cody from WSM is marrying us, so we’re gonna have him look at both of our vows, but I literally last night just went, ‘That’s how long mine is.’

“And I did it from far enough away so that he could get a good idea to make sure that his was on-bar,” she added. “‘Cause I figured his would be a little longer. But it’s enough. I’ve looked at enough of my friends’ [vows] … Not that there has to be a time limit, but nobody wants to sit through vow after vow, but I also don’t want him to have four sentences and be like, ‘That’s it?’”

The Kentucky native was surprised at how much of a struggle it was for her to write out her vows for Ray.

“I found it really hard,” Pearce acknowledged. “I really didn’t expect to find it that hard, I thought, ‘I know what I want to say, I’m a songwriter. It’ll be great.’ But it was very hard to articulate, in a short little piece to this person, where they’ve taken you, what you’ve seen, your promises to them, where you want to go. It was pretty hard for me, but I think I got it. I wrote it enough in advance to be able to edit.”

Neither Pearce nor Ray have publicly announced their wedding date, but they did recently hint that their wait was almost over.

“It’s very soon and we’re really excited,” Pearce divulged. “It’s crazy how quickly it happened. How quickly we went from planning, to ‘Oh my goodness, it’s here.’ I finished writing my vows this past weekend, and that was such a sweet moment for me. It’s just fun to have so many different things going on right now that I’m really excited about, on all sides.”

Pearce and Ray might be tying the knot this weekend, but their honeymoon will have to wait until their tour schedules die down, likely in December.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond