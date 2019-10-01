Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Drop Lyric Video for ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice just dropped the lyric video for their current duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The song, which will be on Pearce’s upcoming sophomore album, was written by Pearce, along with Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana, about Pearce’s former relationship, which she ended to date Ray.

Pearce opened up about the lyric video on social media, praising the finished product.

“I LOVE how this turned out,” she boasted. “The lyric video for [I Hope You’re Happy Now] is out!!”

Pearce wrote the song as a duet, as a way to recapture some of what she loved in the country music she grew pu on.

“When Luke and I were in there, I was like, ‘Gosh – remember Reba [McEntire] and Brooks & Dunn, Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill], all those songs that just wrecked me back then?’” Pearce told PopCulture.com and other media, recalling the writing session. “I wanted one of those. I wanted one of those showstopper moments that is a true duet, that makes you hurt.”

Famed songwriter Busbee, who produced both Pearce’s freshman Every Little Thing record, and her upcoming album, as well as co-wrote several of the songs from both projects, tragically passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, after a brief battle with brain cancer. Pearce opened up about her loss while performing shortly after learning of his death.

“I’m about to be extremely vulnerable with you,” Pearce shared. “I spend the majority of my time on stage, and this is single-handedly the hardest show I’ve ever played in my entire life. About an hour before my show, I found out that the guy who is responsible for getting me my record deal, and wrote the majority of my songs with me, and produced my record – he’s been fighting brain cancer, and I feel like I have to be honest with you that I just found out that he passed away.

“And so, I’m sorry,” she continued through tears. “But right now, he wrote this next song with me that changed my life. We all go through things that are hard, and I didn’t want to not come out here, because this is what I love to do more than anything in the whole world. And this next song that I’m gonna sing, I want to sing it for him, because he produced the crap out of it, and he wrote it with me, and it changed my life. I’m now standing here, and he got to know that I’m a CMA Best New Artist nominee this year.”

