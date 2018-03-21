Carly Pearce Says Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour Was a Lesson in Performing

Carly Pearce just wrapped up her run as the opening act on Blake Shelton‘s Country Music Freaks Tour earlier this month, where she was joined by Brett Eldredge and Trace Adkins who, along with Pearce, served as Shelton’s opening acts. Although tours can be grueling, most days Pearce says felt very little like work.

“I don’t know how to explain how much fun that tour was,” Pearce told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Blake is down to earth, I’m sure everybody knows. Trace is hilarious in his own right. Their friendship is really cute. They eat lunch every day together and hang out and that’s really fun. Edgar, Brett’s dog, gets into everything and became a buddy of all of ours. And on any given day you might see Brett flying down the hallway past your dressing room on a remote control suitcase. So it was kind of weird.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Hide the Wine” singer previously admitted she hoped to get to know Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, which thankfully, came true.

“I did get to hang out with her some,” Pearce said. “She is as awesome and as rocker bad girl as you would think. But also one of the most down to earth people in the whole world. She and Blake were so kind to me. They definitely just gave me a lot of advice as a young, new artist and told me about their journeys and she’s just as cool as you would think.

Although Pearce hinted earlier that she wanted to get style tips from Stefanie, Pearce revealed she was too afraid to actually ask her fashion role model.

“I didn’t ask,” Pearce conceded. “I was too scared. But I will say, Gwen Stefani looks just like that when she’s rolling out of her bus at 10AM on the Blake Shelton tour as she does on stage. So she’s never not ‘Gwenned.’”

As the newest artist on the tour, the 27-year-old tried to take in as much as she could from the seasoned performers.

“I watched the show every night and enjoyed the portion of the show that they do together,” Pearce recalled. “No matter how many hits – Blake plays two and a half hours of No. 1s. That is crazy to me, every single night. Trace is obviously a legend in his own right. They interact with a crowd better than anybody I’ve ever seen on a personal, conversational, real level. They have the thousands of people that are every night in the palm of their hand, just truly being themselves, who they were back stage. I hope that when people leave my show, hopefully they’re going one day I’m headliner that’s what they take away.”

Pearce will have plenty of chances this year to practice what she learned on the Country Music Freaks Tour. She will hit the road next month for a few shows with Thomas Rhett, followed by opening slots on tours with Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan. Dates can be found on her website.