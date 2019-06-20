Carly Pearce Recalls ‘Awkward’ Moment Filming ‘Every Little Thing’ Video

Carly Pearce’s latest “Closer to You” video includes an appearance by her fiancé, Michael Ray, and hints that her days of filming with other male co-stars might be in the past.

“I didn’t feel like I could have anybody else in the ‘Closer to You’ video just because it’s all about him,” Pearce explained. “I got engaged and I don’t think anybody wanted me to be intimate with another guy, and I certainly didn’t. That felt weird. It was a lot easier to be with him versus maybe the guy I was in ‘Every Little Thing’ music video with. That was a little awkward because we jumped into bed right after we met.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pearce felt much more comfortable with Ray as her co-star, even though in some ways they were still portraying other people.

“It was interesting to kind of tap into acting with him and trying to make sure that we were playing the right characters for the video,” said Pearce. “But he’s so fun and funny that it was very easy to be happy and laugh.”

Pearce didn’t write “Closer to You,” but still knew as soon as she heard it that she wanted to make it her own.

“I didn’t write it, but as soon as I heard it, much like ‘Hide The Wine,’ my last single, it was one of those things that I connected with,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I’ve always said that I will build my career on great songs. If I hear moments, like ‘Closer To You,’ that I can identify with both melodically, sonically, and even lyrically, then I’m going to take those and thank those songwriters for writing it.”

The Kentucky native plans on releasing her sophomore album later this year, which she promises will show her evolution as an artist.

“I feel like it’s going to show a side of my personality that a lot of fans have not gotten to see. It’s been quite a crazy couple of years for me, both personally and professionally,” Pearce acknowledged. “I feel an evolution in every way, and this song is exactly where I am in my life right now, which is totally in love, and I think so many people can relate to that feeling of just missing somebody, and wanting to be close to them.”

Pearce and Ray will also tie the knot later this year. A wedding date has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Roger Kisby