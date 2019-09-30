Canaan Smith and Wife, Christy, Are Expecting Their First Child

Singer-songwriter Canaan Smith, and his wife, Christy, are expecting their first child! The baby is due in November. Smith recalled to PEOPLE the surprising way his wife of five years told him they were expecting.

“You know how some people are too nice to say no? That’s my wife 100 percent. So, when a salesperson at Home Depot asked if she could set up an in-home consultation to test our water filter in exchange for a $20 gift card, Christy said yes,” Smith recalled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For the record, I was not at all excited about this consultation,” he continued. “My plan was to rush through it and say, ‘Thanks but no thanks.’ But once I saw the water-test results, I was fascinated. What should have been a quick 20 minutes turned into an hour-and-a-half science experiment, and I was loving every minute. Meanwhile, Christy’s having to keep her big news all to herself.”

Finally, the sales person left, and his wife could finally share the good news.

“As soon as we closed the door, Christy says, ‘Remember when I told you I had a dream that I was pregnant?’” Smith recounted. “I said, ‘No. You didn’t tell me that.’ She said, ‘Yeah, remember, I told you,’ and I followed with another, ‘No, I don’t.’ And before I could even ask why, it hit me!”

“I don’t know which was better — the news or the happiness on her face,” he added. “Mine too. That was the best and most meaningful moment of my life.”

The Smiths decided not to find out the gender of their baby ahead of time, preferring to wait until their son or daughter is born.

“We love surprises and we are waiting to find out [the sex] in the delivery room,” Smith said. “We both love unique names, so it’s been a blast to do this together.”

Smith is signed to Florida Georgia Line‘s Round Here Records. He just released a new single, “Life Ain’t Fair, which was co-written by FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder. He previously released “Beer Drinkin’ Weather” after signing with the new label, which was written by Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Crowder.

“We wanted to put out something fun, that would show his personality and had the potential of connecting with the fans,” Hubbard said of the song.

Download “Life Ain’t Fair” at iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Hickey