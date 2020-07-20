Cam Announces Sophomore Album 'The Otherside'

New music is on the way from Cam! The singer announced on Friday that her new album, The Otherside, will arrive on Oct. 30, five years after the release of her first album. The project was written over three years in Nashville, Los Angeles and New York with collaborators Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker. On Instagram, Cam described The Otherside as "five years of darkness and light in the making."

"This has been a five-year journey between albums and I have gone through so much and obviously the world has gone through so much," she told Music Row. "I’ve become a mom, so many lessons learned and figuring things out. I feel like a different person on the other side of it. It’s a sort of awareness you get when you are on the other side of it. This is who I am. It’s a never-ending process but at this five-year point, I feel like this specific five years getting to this point, I really am on the other side of something and it’s amazing."

The Otherside is the long-awaited follow-up to Cam's 2015 debut album, Untamed, which contained her Grammy, CMA and ACM-nominated single "Burning House." Earlier this year, she released "Till There's Nothing Left" and "Redwood Tree." In December 2019, Cam and husband Adam Weaver welcomed their first child, daughter Lucy. The Otherside will be Cam's first record with Triple Tigers Records.

Also on Friday, Cam released new single "Classic," a breezy up-tempo love song she co-wrote with writer and producer Jack Antonoff. "Jack and I caught something in the air that day and ran with it," Cam said in a statement. "The track is so much fun. Jangling guitars, claps, it feels like when a group of familiar people get back together over the holidays, clanking around after dinner with too much wine, and amidst the chatter and laughter and closeness they are really telling each other, deep down, just how much they love each other."

She added to Music Row that she has long admired Antonoff's work with female artists like Taylor Swift, Lorde and The Chicks and that the two had a "great connection" while working together. "Songwriting can be hard because you are trying so hard to make it perfect, but sometimes it just falls out and feels good and you are so happy with the experience," she mused. "I think this was the last song I wrote for the album." You can pre-order The Otherside here.