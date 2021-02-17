Cade Foehner Shares Sweet New Photo of Gabby Barrett and Daughter Baylah May

✖

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner welcomed their first child, daughter Baylah May, on Jan. 18, and the proud parents have now shared two new photos of their baby girl. Both Barrett and Foehner shared posts for Valentine's Day, Foehner uploading a shot of his wife smiling as their daughter rested on her shoulder.

"Happy Valentine’s/Lord’s Day to my darlin’ girls. It is a privilege beyond words to shepherd a home that has you two in it!" his caption read. "Thank you my dear Wife for filling our home with the aroma of heaven, for keeping warm meals ever before us and for bearing me a heritage to our name. If I lived a thousand life ages of this earth, I’d pick you every time, my precious woman."

Barrett shared a black and white snap of Foehner resting his hand on Baylah's head and shared in her caption that Sunday was their third Valentine's Day together. "3rd year spent w/ my husband, and first with our little cutie," she wrote. "Thank you @cadefoehner for giving me the greatest gift of all, motherhood. Mamas forever Valentines."

Barrett and Foehner met during Season 16 of American Idol and married in October 2019. The couple announced Barrett's pregnancy in August 2020, and the 20-year-old shared that she has "wanted to be a mom for a very long time."

"It's something that I prayed about in high school and for the past year it's just been something that has laid on my heart," she told PopCulture.com and other outlets. "I just always would pray for a future spouse and I prayed for my future children hopefully that I'll be able to have, and to now be at that point is so exciting for me. It is so exciting because I can't you how many times I've tried to think of, "What are they going to look like? Who are they going to be like?"

The couple announced Baylah's arrival on Jan. 25 with a photo of the sleeping newborn. "Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl Baylah May Foehner," Barrett captioned her post. Foehner added, "The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding."