Busbee Dead at 43: Carly Pearce Sings Through ‘Broken Tears’ in Tribute to Prolific Songwriter, Producer

The country music world was hit with tragedy on Sunday. Maren Morris along with a few others were among the first to share that songwriter, busbee had passed away at the age of 43. Details of the death have yet to be revealed, but numerous people involved in the music scene have begun reacting to the news. Among those is Carly Pearce, whoe worked with busbee on her 2017 debut, Every Little Thing, with the titular single going to No. 1 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart.

“I sang “Every Little Thing” tonight through broken tears with thousands of voices and cell phone lights in the air, because I asked them to raise them up high so you could see them shining from heaven,” Pearce began her post. “What a beautiful sight it was. You gave my music a place in this world. I’ll cherish the two albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee.”

Pearce’s fiance and fellow country star, Michael Ray, commented on her post, as well. “I love you so much honey,” the comment began. “He was there watching from the best seat and proud of the way you shine. Wish I was with you tonight.”

Fans took to the comments section to mourn with Pearce.

“This literally breaks me. You were one of the first people I thought of,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my God. I’ve heard you talk about him in interviews and I’ve realized how much of a part he is to the country music family. I can’t even imagine how awful this must be for you. I’m so, so sorry,” added another with a broken heart emoji.

“I can’t even imagine the pain and sadness you and many others in the country community are feeling, he was incredible!! Sending you so much love and prayers! May Busbee Rest In Peace,” added another.

Busbee had a hand in many other country music star’s careers, including Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Hunter Hayes and Maren Morris. He also did work with Katy Perry and Shakira.

Along with Pearce, Morris sent out an emotional message after she learned about the tragic news. “This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend,” the tweet read.

The two worked together on her album, Hero.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morris said Busbee “was never afraid to take it there and get weird” when it came to making her debut album stand out from the rest.