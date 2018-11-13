Brothers Osborne Speechless Over Double CMA Awards Nominations

Brothers Osborne, the duo made up of siblings TJ and John Osborne, is nominated for CMA Awards for both Vocal Duo of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, the latter for “Burning Man,” their collaboration with Dierks Bentley. The fact that they are even in the running for not one, but two, CMA Awards leaves them almost at a loss for words.

“I hope we win, don’t get me wrong but … having being nominated, you hear it’s an honor all the time,” TJ told PopCulture.com at the ASCAP Country Music Awards. “I know it sounds so cliché, but it’s how you feel. There will be a time where we will no longer have nominations and we know that. So just being able to come here, we definitely relish in the moment. There’s not a single bit of it we take for granted. And it’s awesome. To be here for not one but two nominations and be performing, it’s really hard to put into words.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two CMA Awards nods come at the end of a whirlwind year for Brothers Osborne, which included touring with Dierks Bentley on his Mountain High Tour, and then launching their own headlining tour, which just extended its dates into 2019.

“It’s been amazing,” John exclaimed. “Coming right off the Mountain High Tour with Dierks Bentley, to go right into headline tours of our own, it’s been incredible. It’s been a long time since we’ve done our own headlining stuff; you never really see the progress you’ve made until then. That’s the icing on the cake of this whole thing for us is getting to play in front of our crowds. It doesn’t matter the size of them when it’s your own crowd, it’s the most uplifting thing ever.”

“We just announced more tour dates today as well,” he continued. “We’re doing two at the Ryman which is – I can’t even explain how excited we are to be able to do that. And dates all over the U.S. And that’s what we do it for, to get in front of our fans and play our songs and hopefully they like them. And to hear them sing our songs back to us, it’s like a drug. You can’t get enough of it.”

Brothers Osborne won the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year the last two years in a row. This year they share the category with Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae and Sugarland. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Matt Winkelmeyer