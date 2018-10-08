Listen to Brothers Osborne’s New Single, ‘I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)’

Brothers Osborne are back at radio with a brand-new single. The duo, made up of siblings John and TJ Osborne, co-wrote the romantic tune with Shane McAnally and Matt Dragstrem.

The song, the second single from their sophomore Port Saint Joe record, is a departure for Brothers Osborne. After having a series of hits with songs like “21 Summer,” “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Shoot Me Straight,” the reigning ACM Vocal Duo of the Year show their sentimental side with their current single.

Singing lines like, “Heard I was a fast one / Always was last one / Waitin’ for the other shoe to fall / I’ve seen pictures / And I’ve heard stories / ‘Bout the boy I used to be / But I don’t remember me / No, I don’t remember me before you,” “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” became part of how the men hope show how far they’ve come since their freshman Pawn Shop was released in 2016.

“Port Saint Joe is a sonic representation of who we’ve become not only as a band but as people,” John said. “Every show we’ve ever played together is on this record. Every song we’ve ever written and every mile we’ve ever ridden has led to the making of this record. Imperfections and all.”

Port Saint Joe was recorded live in the coastal town they named their second project after – a way for Brothers Osborne to share the connection they felt to each of the songs on the record.

“I think it started off as [producer] Jay [Joyce] kind of brought it up one time,” TJ recounted. “We were meeting about doing the record and he said, ‘Man, it would be cool to get out of Nashville. I’ve got a beach house that we can go to and just kind of shack up in.’ I think partly it started because he just wanted to get out himself. He had been in his own studio for so long that I think everyone just kind of needed a change of scene. And it kind of started off almost like a joke that turned into, within a couple of days we were like, ‘Why don’t we do that?’ It would be nice for us as well, and I thought it helped the creative process to get out of the bubble of Nashville.

“And fast forward a couple of months we’re loading up a U-Haul truck and taking it down to his beach house,” he continued. “It made no sense other than it being an awesome place to record. There was just sand everywhere. It got all in his beer, and we were in this house that was not made for recording at all, which was kind of part of the charm. There was a lot of bleed and none of the doors had any foam or any isolation to them. It was really, really cool. It kind of felt like when you are playing music at home and you just love that jamming. You’re just sitting on your couch playing music, and I felt like that’s kind of what we captured.”

Brothers Osborne are nominated for two upcoming CMA Awards – for Vocal Duo of the Year, and for Musical Event of the Year, for their “Burning Man” collaboration with Dierks Bentley.

Brothers Osborne are currently on the road with Bentley, opening for Bentley on his Mountain High Tour. They will wrap up 2018 headlining their own tour, including shows in Canada. Find dates at BrothersOsborne.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeffrey Mayer