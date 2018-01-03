Brothers Osborne Release Full-Length Version of ‘Shoot Me Straight’

Only one day after teasing their new single, “Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne has released the full version of the song, which was originally scheduled to be released this Friday (Jan. 5).

The partying song, which says, “Make it burn the whole way down / Lay my six foot, four inch a– out on the ground / Tomorrow I’ll have a hard hangover and one hell of a heartache … Don’t give me that salt shaker and lime / Don’t give me that comeback chaser this time / Don’t muddle it up, don’t water it down / Give me everything you got right here, right now,” includes a lengthy guitar solo at the end, making the song span almost seven minutes (which will almost certainly have a shorter version for radio). The musicality and style hint at what fans can expect from their upcoming sophomore record.

“We definitely wanted more music in it,” TJ Osborne told Taste of Country. “Let’s just record music and have an album that will stand the test of time.”

The featured guitar part in “Shoot Me Straight” is, according to the guys, as crucial to the song as the vocals.

“That’s the deal with being a duo, [John’s] not just holding a guitar so we can call ourselves a duo,” TJ Osborne adds. “It’s just as important as the lead vocal.”

Brothers Osborne, who are nominated for a Grammy award for Best Country/Duo Group Performance for “It Ain’t My Fault,” plan on releasing their sophomore album next year.

Photo Credit: Instagram/BrothersOsborne