Brothers Osborne Reveal Why ‘Shoot Me Straight’ Includes a Few Mistakes

Brothers Osborne’s sophomore Port Saint Joe album is out. The record includes their current single, “Shoot Me Straight,” which, perhaps surprisingly, was recorded live, along with a lot of the tracks on the new set of tunes.

“Most of the record was recorded live,” reveals John Osborne. “If you listen to the record intently, you will hear mistakes. In the solo on ‘Shoot Me Straight,’ there are notes that I’m going for and I miss and [producer] Jay [Joyce] was adamant about leaving them because we captured a live moment. We had just been on the road for months. We had taken a bus from a gig to Port Saint Joe and unloaded our gear off of it so we were kind of in the mindset of playing like a band and that’s what he wanted to capture. And ‘Shoot Me Straight’ literally is just us jamming in a room.”

The song, with lines like “Make it burn the whole way down / Lay my six foot four inch a–– out on the ground / Yeah, tomorrow I’ll have me a hard hangover / And one hell of a heartache / So pour it on like a shot of whiskey / And shoot me straight,” will undoubtedly be one of the biggest partying songs of the summer. So it seemed only fitting that siblings John and TJ Osborne had a real party going on whle recording “Shoot Me Straight.”

“We had tracked that song a few different times over the two-week course of staying there, and one of the last nights we were there we had some friends all come down from Nashville and we just set up in the room,” John reveals. “It was late at night. We had all been drinking and partying a little bit, and [Joyce] wanted us to get in front of like our friends and jam and that was the take. He wouldn’t let us fix anything. I’m glad that he didn’t because music these days it’s so perfect. I mean you can go back and fix everything all you want until the cows come home, but this record is a snapshot of just what happened.

“[In] the four minutes in time this is what happened and that’s it,” he continues. “And some of our favorite music listening to is that. It’s just a live moment that was captured in time and you can’t really recreate that.”

Brothers Osborne knew recording Port Saint Joe in a beach house wasn’t the most practical decision, but say their surroundings positively impacted the end result.

“It made no sense other than it being an awesome place to record,” TJ admits. “There was just sand everywhere. It got all in his beer, and we were in this house that was not made for recording at all, which was kind of part of the charm. There was a lot of bleed and none of the doors had any foam or any isolation to them. It was really, really cool. It kind of felt like when you are playing music at home and you just love that jamming. You’re just sitting on your couch playing music, and I felt like that’s kind of what we captured.”

Purchase Port Saint Joe on Amazon and iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/brothersosborne